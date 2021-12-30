Cop martyred in North Waziristan firing

MIRANSHAH: A police constable was martyred when unidentified accused opened fire on him in Mir Ali in North Waziristan tribal district on Wednesday.

The police said that constable Saifullah was deputed in Mir Ali when came under attack by unidentified assailants.

The cop, they said, received multiple bullet injuries and martyred instantly.

Funeral prayer for the deceased was held at Governor’s Cottage in Miranshah, which was attended by civil and military officials.

Later, he was laid to rest at his ancestral graveyard.

No individual or militant group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

The attacks on police and other law enforcing agencies have increased in North Waziristan tribal district.