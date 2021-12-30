82 new corona cases reported

LAHORE : Another 82 people fell victim to coronavirus in Punjab during the last 24 hours. Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare (P&SH) Department Secretary Imran Sikandar Baloch on Wednesday said that 63 positive cases were
reported in Lahore and eight in Rawalpindi and five in Multan.
DENGUE: Four cases of dengue virus were reported from Punjab during the last 24 hours. P&SHD Secretary Imran Sikandar Baloch said that 26,256 confirmed cases of dengue had so far been reported across the province while 18,498 confirmed cases of dengue were reported from Lahore.
LAHORE: To ensure smooth traffic, Traffic Engineering and Planning Agency has decided to redesign Bhatta Chowk.This...
LAHORE: Punjab ombudsman office headed by Ombudsman Azam Suleman has achieved important success in keeping general...
LAHORE : Population Welfare Department in collaboration with UNFPA organised a seminar on the topic of ‘Family...
LAHORE : Punjab Assembly passed 18 bills in its last sitting of the year 2021 on Wednesday.Besides, the government...
Rawalpindi : The Rawalpindi district administration has reviewed the registration process of grocery stores for Ehsaas...
LAHORE : As the temperature drops in the City, a charity organisation has started distributing cash, dry rations, warm...
Comments