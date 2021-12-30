82 new corona cases reported

LAHORE : Another 82 people fell victim to coronavirus in Punjab during the last 24 hours. Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare (P&SH) Department Secretary Imran Sikandar Baloch on Wednesday said that 63 positive cases were

reported in Lahore and eight in Rawalpindi and five in Multan.

DENGUE: Four cases of dengue virus were reported from Punjab during the last 24 hours. P&SHD Secretary Imran Sikandar Baloch said that 26,256 confirmed cases of dengue had so far been reported across the province while 18,498 confirmed cases of dengue were reported from Lahore.