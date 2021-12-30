 
close
Thursday December 30, 2021
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Lahore

82 new corona cases reported

By APP
December 30, 2021

LAHORE : Another 82 people fell victim to coronavirus in Punjab during the last 24 hours. Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare (P&SH) Department Secretary Imran Sikandar Baloch on Wednesday said that 63 positive cases were

reported in Lahore and eight in Rawalpindi and five in Multan.

DENGUE: Four cases of dengue virus were reported from Punjab during the last 24 hours. P&SHD Secretary Imran Sikandar Baloch said that 26,256 confirmed cases of dengue had so far been reported across the province while 18,498 confirmed cases of dengue were reported from Lahore.

Comments