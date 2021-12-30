Canoeing, rowing activities organised at Hanna Lake

KARACHI: Various canoeing and rowing activities were organised at Hanna Lake in Balochistan the other day.

Chief Collector Customs Balochistan M Sadiq visited the venue that is Balochistan’s first and only International Canoeing and Rowing Center.

On the occasion, Secretary Pakistan Canoe and Kayak Federation Hayatulla Khan Durrani briefed the chief guest about the activities and achievements of HDWSA.

“National players of Canoeing and Rowing and honourary team of Pakistan Customs are being trained here at HDWSA under the supervision of qualified technical staff and coaches of Pakistan canoe and Kayak Federation & Pakistan Rowing Federation as per ICF and FISA rules,” said Hayatullah.