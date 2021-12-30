50 buses for Karachi to arrive by January 31, says Wahab

Barrister Murtaza Wahab announced on Wednesday that the Sindh government will buy 240 buses to resolve the transport woes of the city, and 50 of them will arrive by January 31.

Wahab, who is the city’s administrator, the provincial government’s spokesman and the chief minister’s law adviser, also made the assurance that the Supreme Court’s decision on the Askari Park will be implemented.

“A special water supply line is being laid from Hub to facilitate the residents of District West. The second Marigold Festival will be held at the Frere Hall from January 7 to 9,” he said after inaugurating a park in Shah Faisal Colony.

District Korangi Administrator Sajida Qazi, Municipal Commissioner Irshad Ahmed Arain, Parks Director General Junaidullah Khan and local Pakistan Peoples Party leaders were also present on the occasion.

Wahab said Sindh produces the most gas, yet its people are deprived of the basic commodity. “It is their [the federal government’s] incompetence that they say there will be a gas shortage in winter.”

He said the Centre has failed, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) government has taken away jobs from people and created crises of flour, sugar, gas and petrol. The PTI government has only given crises to the people, because they are based on misrepresentation and they are not serious, he added.

He also said the electricity, gas, flour, sugar, petrol and fertiliser crises are being created, and people are being led to destruction. Due to a gas shortage, a delegation of industrialists called on the CM to complain that they cannot fulfil their export orders, he added. “Today not only Karachi but also Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, Quetta, Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Kashmir are caught in a whirlpool of inflation. Within a year inflation has risen to 12.5 per cent.”

Wahab said the Sindh government is asked what they are doing, adding that they are giving an amusement park to children and the elderly. He said the people of Karachi will see better changes in the coming days. He said the court’s decision on the Askari Park will be implemented, pointing out that two weeks have been given. It will take some time to solve the problems of the park’s sewerage and transport, he added.