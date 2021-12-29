Elite class gets everything regularized: Demolition of not even a single shanty will be allowed: IHC

Ag APP

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Tuesday observed that everything belonging to the elite class got regularised but everybody talked about supremacy of the law if the matter pertained to a shanty in the federal capital.

This observation came from Chief Justice Athar Minallah during the hearing of a case filed by a citizen against illegal constructions in the Margalla Hills National Park (MHNP) beyond the allotted areas.

Justice Minallah warned that the court won’t allow demolition of even single shanty in the federal capital’s slums and directed the secretary defence to appear before him in person on the next hearing.

The chief justice also instructed the defence secretary and Capital Development Authority (CDA) chairman to submit affidavits regarding the matter.

The court expressed annoyance with the additional attorney general and said he was speaking against the law as there was no rule of law in the federal capital.

The court asked why no disciplinary action was taken against the officials who failed to render their legal responsibility.

The court instructed the federal government and secretary defence to fix responsibility after probing the illegality. The chief justice asked whether a wall could be constructed without approval of CDA.

The court instructed the CDA to get back the possession of golf course and inform it on the next hearing.

The bench observed that even one inch extra construction other than the allotted land could not be tolerated.

The court also inquired what steps had been taken against encroachments in Sector E-10. The representative of defence ministry said the land had been purchased for construction of Defence Complex.

The court said this money belonged to the public and the land was allotted by the state.

Additional attorney general said construction of wall had been stopped on the court directives.

The bench adjourned further hearing till January 11, with above instructions.

Meanwhile, the same court served notices on respondents in a petition challenging the appointment of Director General National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lahore Jameel Ahmed.

Justice Baber Sattar heard the case filed by a lawyer against the appointment of DG NAB.

The petitioner’s lawyer Barrister Zafarullah adopted the stance that the Supreme Court in its judgment of 2017 had given guidelines for appointments in the NAB.

The top court had also declared a number of appointments illegal in the said decision, he said.

The lawyer said the apex court directives were clear regarding appointments. He said the NAB DG Lahore was appointed against the guidelines of the top court.

The court served notices on respondents and adjourned hearing for two weeks.