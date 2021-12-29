Mayor holds RMC last session

Rawalpindi : Mayor Rawalpindi Sardar Naseem said that the elected representatives were not allowed to work by the present government.

The ministers and members of the assembly from Rawalpindi want to take credit for the development projects completed from the budget of the Municipal Corporation Rawalpindi (RMC) by the elected local body representatives so that they can once again win in the upcoming local body elections.

He was speaking during the last session of his tenure held as Mayor in Municipal Corporation, Rawalpindi on Tuesday.

He claimed that they will come again to complete all development projects in Rawalpindi.

The Municipal Corporation Rawalpindi (RMC) has approved five development projects, College Road, Liaquat Road, former office of Municipal Corporation, Commercial Market and Sixth Road have been awarded the contract for the next 6 months of the financial year 2021-22.

In the second meeting of the corporation, the elected house of the corporation refused and resisted the traders and citizens. The blocking also approved the removal of parking points from the gazette notification while rejecting the resolution of the Municipal Officer (Finance) regarding increase in General Bus Stand Purchasing Fees. He also approved the removal of all the aforesaid points from the gazette notification.