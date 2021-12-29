FDE employees to take tough decisions

Islamabad : The Federal Government Education Joint Action Committee (FGEJAC) on Tuesday decided that none of its representatives would visit any minister or official to hold talks on issue of the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Local Ordinance, 2021.

The FGEJAC which met with it Chairman Fazal-e-Moula expressed disappointment over the government's response to their demands. A statement issued after the meeting observed the teaching staff of Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) ended boycott of classes over three weeks back on assurances given by National Assembly and Senate Standing Committees on Education but the government yet not made any contact with them.

"Seeing lack of response from the government, it has been decided that no representative of the action committee will visit any government office. Whosoever wants to meet us, should visit us at action committee's office," statement said.

The spokesman of the committee said that hard decisions were taken at the meeting, which would be announced at a press conference on December 30. "It has been decided to continue 'Save Education' movement till achieving with more strength," he said.

The participants of the meeting expressed thanks to members of the Senate particularly senators Mushtaq Ahmad, Irfan Siddiqui, Yousaf Raza Gilani, Kamil Ali Agha, Kamran Murtaza and others for raising their issue effectively in the House.

The action committee also thanked the Minister of State Ali Muhammad Khan for supporting their demands. “We will not agree on less than removing controversial clauses from the ICT Local Government Ordinance”, which placed FDE under the Municipal Corporation of Islamabad (MCI). The Committee also demanded of the government to follow uniform education system of 2011 and end old set up of model colleges.