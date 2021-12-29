Kashmala breaks three national records at CNS Open Shooting

KARACHI: Kashmala Talat broke three national records in 10 metre Air Pistol event at 6th CNS Open Shooting Championships at PN Shooting range here on Tuesday.

Army’s junior shooter Kishmala broke records at qualification, final, and team levels of the event.

She scored 577 points in the qualification round and scored 235/261.6 in the final, helping her team win the gold with a score of 1694/1800 points.

Navy took silver and Higher Education Commission got bronze medal.

In the 10 metre Air Pistol event for men, Army won gold, Navy took silver and PAF clinched the bronze medal.

In the individual category of 25m Rapid Fire Pistol event, Wapda’s Maqbool Tabbassum beat two Olympians and clinched the gold medal.

In the team category of 25m Rapid Fire Pistol event, Army won gold, Navy took silver, and PAF got the bronze medal.

In the team category of 50m Prone Rifle event for women, Navy set a new national record with the score of 1825.7/1962 points and claimed the gold medal.

Army and HEC took silver and bronze medals, respectively.

In the team category of 50m Prone Rifle event for men, Navy won gold, Army took silver, and PAF claimed bronze medal.

In the individual category of Air Rifle event for women, Areesha Imran and Sara Saleem from Navy won gold and silver medals, respectively, while Humaira Kousar from Army clinched the bronze medal.

In the team category of the said event for women, Navy set a new national record with a score of 1836.1/1962 and claimed the gold medal. Army took silver and PAF won bronze.

In the individual category of Skeet Olympic event, Usman Chaand from Army won gold and Asif Mehmood from Navy took silver, while Ahmed Usman from Sindh claimed bronze.