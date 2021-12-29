The need for a new national security paradigm for Pakistan in the third decade of the 21st century has been evident for quite some time. Now the National Security Committee (NSC) has approved the National Security Policy putting economic stability at the core of a comprehensive national security. The policy is even more important in the sense that it talks about national security as an issue for citizens, rather than for the state. The difference is a crucial one. Until now, national security has generally meant bolstering measures to keep people safe from both external and internal threats. The emphasis on ensuring economic security for the people is an extremely welcome diversion from past plans. The question of course is whether it is possible to implement this.

The federal cabinet is yet to approve the document, which it will most likely do without any hindrance. Though the government has not shared the policy publicly and there appears to be no plan to discuss it in parliament, the fact that it seeks to leverage the linkages among economic and human security with that of military security is a welcome change. It is a sad reality that for nearly 75 years, the state of Pakistan has mostly failed to focus on prosperity and wellbeing of citizens of Pakistan. Safety of people in their communities, homes, and streets, should have been a priority of all governments worth their name. The changing realities in this age and era require more non-traditional responses for people’s safety and security in all their dimensions including economic, financial and foreign affairs. The first and foremost responsibility of any government – or state for that matter – is the provision of basic amenities to people including health, education, water, sanitation, power, infrastructure, and of course security in their homes and workplaces.

It is not clear if the policy has been drawn up after consulting citizens – we know the opposition parties did not have any input in it – or if there is any intent to go after militants who put lives at risk or extremist groups guilty of creating chaos in major cities or whether issues such as extrajudicial killings or ‘disappearances’ will be taken up. However, the intention mentioned by the prime minister to ensure security for every citizen is to be applauded. The issue of bringing diverse groups together was also discussed at the high-level meeting that approved this policy. Again, in a climate of deep political division and tension as well as sectarian issues which crop up from time to time, the task will not be easy to achieve. The fact that the existence of the problems has been raised is however in itself important and we hope the notion of diversity also encompasses minority groups and sects. The people of Pakistan and their representatives sitting in legislative bodies deserve a chance to access and read this policy that will have an impact on their near future. We can only hope the ideas discussed at the meeting can be converted into reality which goes beyond discussion and the expression of a resolution to solve the problems of people.