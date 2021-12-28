Lost lands

Reports in the media – print, electronic and social – reveal that vast stretches of arable lands, including some of the most fertile regions in the country, are being converted into residential and commercial areas. This alarming pace of conversion or shrinking of rich agricultural land should be a matter of concern for all. The country has lost thousands of hectares of arable land during the last decade.

It seems as though no one in the government or in relevant environmental bodies is concerned enough to take notice of this ruthless shifting of agricultural land to other uses in the name of national development. While making residential spaces is important, this process needs careful management to ensure that this scarce resource is optimally used. It is the need of the hour to improve soil fertility and soil management for food security in the country. Fertile land is crucial for a country that claims to be an agricultural economy. If all the land is converted to residential and commercial areas, how will we feed the ever-increasing population?

Hashim Abro

Islamabad