Heavy snowfall lashes Hazara Division

NATHIAGALI/KARACHI: Heavy snowfall coupled with rain and thunderstorm continued all day in the upper parts of Hazara division and cut off the snow-hit areas with other parts of the region.

A large number of tourists have reached Galyat to enjoy the snowfall. The third spell of snowfall during the current winter season started Sunday morning in the Hazara division where Galyat received up to 8 inches of snow and Naran up to one foot.

According to details, another cold wave has struck Hazara division where rain continues in the plains and hilly areas of the region are receiving a heavy snowfall. Abbottabad, Bakot, Galyat, Thandyani have received snow while upper Manshera district including Shugran, Kaghan and Naran also received a heavy snow.

Galyat Development Authority (GDA) and C&W heavy and snow clearing machinery are working to open the main Murree Road for traffic, while some of the link roads of Bakot, Nathiagali Thandyani road, Pattan, Pahalir road, Ayubia, Khanaspur road, Khara Gali Palak road, Changla Gali Ziyarat Masoom roads have been closed for vehicular traffic.

According to the weather forecast rain and snowfall would continue in the Hazara division, particularly its upper parts, during the next 48 hours. GDA also issued a travel advisory for tourists to use tyre chains in the snow-hit areas and avoid parking vehicles on the roadsides.

Meanwhile, weather Sunday turned pleasant in Karachi after parts of the city received a light rain. Light rain was reported in Karachi's Buffer Zone, Nagan Chowrangi, North Karachi, North Nazimabad, FB Area and its adjacent areas.

Earlier today, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) had forecast Karachi may receive its first winter shower in the next 24 hours. The minimum temperature in the metropolis is likely to drop and expected to stay between 15-17 degrees Celsius over the next 24 hours, as per the Met office.

The humidity level recorded in the city today morning was 90%. However, light winds are currently blowing from the northeast in the metropolis. Meanwhile, rain/thunderstorm and snowfall are expected today in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, upper Punjab, Kashmir and adjoining hilly areas, Gilgit Baltistan and coastal belt of Balochistan and Sindh, said the PMD.

Light rainfall was reported in different areas of Punjab and Balochistan Sunday. A westerly wind system entered the provinces, the Met office said. Under the new system, various areas of Balochistan, including Quetta, Muslim Bagh and Toba Achakzai, received light showers. Meanwhile, Ziarat Valley and its adjoining areas received snowfall.

In Punjab, rain was reported in Lodhran, Kabirwala, Gojra, Jahanian, Toba Tek Singh and other cities. Meanwhile, dense fog continued to prevail in most parts of Punjab, prompting closures of several sections of the motorway Sunday.

As per the details, M2, M3, M4 and M11 have been closed for all kinds of traffic after visibility dropped to a few meters due to thick fog. Lahore once again ranked as the most polluted city in the world, as per the Air Quality Index (AQI) today. The city’s level of polluted air didn’t drop despite the closure of schools and offices on Sunday.