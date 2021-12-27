North Waziristan clash averted

MIRANSHAH: The police on Sunday arrested five members of a tribe and seized weapons during an action to prevent a clash over a long-standing land dispute in Mir Ali tehsil in North Waziristan. DPO of North Waziristan Aqeeq Hussain said the members of the Machikhel and Hakimkhel tribes armed with light and heavy weapons had taken up positions and were about to clash when the cops arrived on the spot to bring the situation under control.

He said five men belonging to the Machikhel tribe were arrested. He further said that four Kalashnikovs, a rifle, a light machine gun and 430 bullets of various bores were also seized during the action. The DPO said the two tribes had a long-standing land dispute.