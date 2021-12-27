Afghan minister blames ex-govt for corruption, inefficiency

KABUL: Abdul Latif Nazari, who was appointed deputy minister of the economy, said the existence of corruption in most departments of the former government brought Afghanistan’s economy close to the edge of collapse. At a ceremony held at the Ministry of Economy to introduce Abdul Latif Nazari, he blamed the former leadership of the administration involved with the economy, saying corruption existed widely at most of the departments during the former government.

“Most of the problems are inherited from the previous government, if we judge fairly, billions of dollars were misused due to corruption,” said Nazari at the ceremony. Islamic Emirate officials said the appointment of Nazari is a step toward forming an inclusive government, which is demanded by the international community.

Acting Minister of Economy Qari Din Mohammad Haneef the ministry needs professional figures and people who are not corrupted. “ the ministry of economy is place where it needs for professional and technical persons. We try to recruit professional faces here,” said Qari Din Mohammad Haneef. Abdul Latif Nazari has a PhD in political science from an Iranian university. –