Search operation conducted in Iqbal Town

Rawalpindi: Police have conducted a search operation in Iqbal Town and its adjoining areas here Sunday, the police spokesman said.
He informed that heavy police contingent, Elite Force, Special Branch personnel and Ladies police under the supervision of SHO Sadiqabad police conducted the operation in the area. During the search operation, 55 houses, tenants’ tenancy data, 10 shops and 80 individuals were checked.
According to spokesman, the search operations to net criminals and proclaimed offenders were regularly being conducted under National Action Plan in different areas of the district particularly to ensure law and order.
