FIA State Bank Circle lodges case of Dharamshala’s demolition

The Federal Investigation Agency’s State Bank Circle (SBC) has registered a case against those who demolished a property and Dharamshala owned by Evacuee Trust Property.

The spokesman for the FIA Sindh said on Saturday that on the direction of the Supreme Court of Pakistan, the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan had registered an inquiry with the FIA to identify irregularities and illegal action in the Evacuee Property Trust.

Member National Assembly Ramesh Kumar has also challenged the demolition of Seth Kumal Asomal Dharamshala (with the connivance of tenants and institutions) in the Supreme Court.

The inquiry into the audit para revealed that the EPTB's property (NP/04/35), located at Napier's Quarter, Embankment Road, Karachi, is being used by tenants (non-payers).

During the inquiry, it was also revealed that the NOC issued by the Department of Culture, Government of Sindh, for the demolition of the building was fake. The NOC was issued by then section officer Fauzia Mursalin, and issued with the connivance and support of Mir Nosh Khan (assistant superintendent), Ejaz Ahmed Rind (junior clerk) tenants and frontman Danish son of Muhammad Yousuf.

The cost of the development programme approved by the EPTB chairman was fixed at Rs12.5 million, while the tenants refused to pay the required amount (non-refundable) of the project. The role of the EPTB in this regard is also being reviewed.

A case (No. 31/2021) under sections 420 468 471 109 of the Penalties of Pakistan with Section 5 (2) Anti-Bribery Act 2021 was lodged against Iqbal Aswani, tenant, Abdul Rahman, tenant, Danish, son of Muhammad Yusuf, frontman and developer, Fauzia Mursalin, former section officer, Department of Culture, Mir Nosh Khan, assistant superintendent, Department of Culture, and Ejaz Ahmed Rind, senior clerk, Department of Culture, and others. Raids are being carried out to arrest the accused.

The role of the Evacuee Property Trust, Sindh Building Control Authority and other agencies is also being considered in the case. Further investigations are underway.