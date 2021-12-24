Abid Ali commences rehab after angioplasty

KARACHI: Pakistan’s Test opener Abid Ali on Thursday commenced his rehabilitation after undergoing angioplasty, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said.
“As part of his rehabilitation process, he did light walking in the morning without showing any discomfort. He will continue his rehab in the hospital until he is discharged early next week,” the PCB said.
Abid had to pass through angioplasty here at a local hospital after he felt chest pain while batting for Central Punjab against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in their last round fixture of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy here at the UBL Sports Complex the other day.
He left batting and was rushed to hospital and reports emerged that Abid had acute coronary syndrome. After angioplasty Abid also recorded a video message in which he talked about his illness and requested the cricket fans to pray for him.
KARACHI: Zeeshan Zeb stunned seasoned Farhan Zaman to reach the semifinals at the $10000 Punjab International Squash...
LAHORE: Remington Pharma qualified for the main final and Guard Group booked berth in the subsidiary final after...
BEIJING: Chinese officials said Thursday they were ready for coronavirus outbreaks inside the Winter Olympics bubble,...
MELBOURNE: England are “hurting” but determined to rise to the challenge and claw their way back into the Ashes...
BEIJING: Thirteen million people in a major Chinese city were under strict stay-at-home orders starting Thursday to...
LAHORE: Pakistan batter Asif Ali, who rose to heights of popularity with some breathtaking innings in the recent T20...
Comments