Abid Ali commences rehab after angioplasty

Screengrab from Abid Ali's video statement from the hospital.

KARACHI: Pakistan’s Test opener Abid Ali on Thursday commenced his rehabilitation after undergoing angioplasty, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said.

“As part of his rehabilitation process, he did light walking in the morning without showing any discomfort. He will continue his rehab in the hospital until he is discharged early next week,” the PCB said.

Abid had to pass through angioplasty here at a local hospital after he felt chest pain while batting for Central Punjab against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in their last round fixture of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy here at the UBL Sports Complex the other day.



He left batting and was rushed to hospital and reports emerged that Abid had acute coronary syndrome. After angioplasty Abid also recorded a video message in which he talked about his illness and requested the cricket fans to pray for him.