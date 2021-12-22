Pakistan cricketer Abid Ali’s video message after heart procedure

Pakistan’s Test cricketer Abid Ali has released a video message for his fans after he underwent a heart procedure at a Karachi hospital and requested prayers for his early recovery.



The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) shared the statement on Tuesday following the batter’s treatment for his heart ailment.

"I am thankful to God as I faring well," said Abid Ali while recording his video. "I request all of you to pray for me as I have another medical procedure tomorrow. So I request all my family members, fans and all my well-wishers to pray for me."

According to details, a stent has been placed in Abid's blocked coronary artery in an angioplasty surgery - a procedure to open blocked coronary arteries. After the medical procedure, the cricketer will be kept under observation at the intensive care unit of the hospital.



On Tuesday, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had said that Abid Ali was diagnosed with acute coronary syndrome after he complained of chest pain during a match of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy.

The match between Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Abid's team Central Punjab was being played at the UBL Sports Complex, Karachi, when the player felt pain and was rushed to a "cardiac hospital" for treatment, the PCB had said.

Abid left the batting crease at 61 in Central Punjab’s second innings, it had added.

The PCB had said that the batter is under the care of a consultant cardiologist who is liaising with the PCB medical team regarding further treatment.

"He is currently stable," the statement had added. The PCB had requested the media and fans to "respect his and the family's privacy at this time".