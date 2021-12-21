Pakistani cricketer Abid Ali taken to hospital after chest pain

KARACHI: Pakistan Test cricketer Abid Ali was taken to a local hospital after he complained of chest pain during a Quaid-e-Azam Trophy match Tuesday.
The batter was rushed to the health facility where he is undergoing multiple medical tests.
Abid Ali is playing for Central Punjab in the QeA trophy.
The match between KP and Central Punjab is being played at the UBL Sports Complex, Karachi.
