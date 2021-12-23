When will Abid Ali be discharged from hospital?

Pakistani Test cricketer Abid Ali shares a video message with fans following a heart procedure, in Karachi, on December 22, 2021. — PCB

KARACHI: Pakistani Test cricketer Abid Ali, who has been hospitalised following chest pains during a match, will be discharged "early next week", a statement from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said on Thursday.

Ali was diagnosed with “acute coronary syndrome” on Tuesday after he complained of chest pain during a Quaid-e-Azam Trophy match between Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Central Punjab at UBL Sports Complex in Karachi.

It was discovered at the "cardiac hospital" he was taken to that two of his arteries are blocked, sources told Geo News yesterday. After initial tests were conducted, he underwent an angiography and then an angioplasty to place a stent in his heart, they added.

The sources said at the time that a second angioplasty will also be done to place a stent in the second blocked artery.

Later yesterday, the PCB confirmed that the second procedure was successfully completed.

"The PCB medical team is liaising with the Interventional Cardiologist regarding further treatment and rehabilitation. Abid is currently stable," the statement said.



The PCB, in its statement today, said that the batter has now "commenced his rehabilitation".

"As part of his rehabilitation process, he did light walking in the morning without showing any discomfort," the statement read.

"He will continue his rehab in the hospital until he is discharged early next week," it added.

Yesterday, the PCB released a video message from Ali to his fans, after his first angioplasty.

"I am thankful to God as I am faring well," said Ali.



"I request all of you to pray for me as I have another medical procedure. So I request all my family members, fans and all my well-wishers to pray for me."



