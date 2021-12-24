Private schools in KP barred from charging admission, annual fees

PESHAWAR: In pursuance of a judgment of Peshawar High Court (PHC), Peshawar the KP Private Schools Regulatory Authority (PSRA) has issued instructions for general information and strict compliance of all concerned.
A handout said no private school can charge an admission fee, annual fee and capitation fee under whatever name as per KP-PSRA Regulations 2018. The KP PSRA in a notification issued here on Thursday reiterated that charging an admission fee, annual fee and capitation fee is a clear violation of KP PSRA regulations 2018 and violation of the judgment of PHC. Therefore, any violation on the part of a delinquent school may invoke contempt of court proceedings as well as other punitive measures in terms of KP PSRA Regulations 2018.
