MQM-P, PTI term Sindh LG (Amend) Bill ‘biased, anti-people’

KARACHI: Leaders of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf in a meeting on Wednesday termed the recently-passed Sindh Local Government (Amendment) Bill, 2021 a biased and anti-people bill and vowed to continue their struggle against the bill at both legal and public fronts.

A PTI delegation, led by Opposition Leader in the Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh, visited the MQM-P’s headquarters in Bahadurabad to meet its senior deputy convener Kunwar Naveed Jamil and other members of the Coordination Committee.

Leaders of both parties agreed to continue their struggle against every move made by the Pakistan People’s Party’s provincial government to undermine the powers and resources of the local governments.

Talking to the media after the meeting, MQM-P’s Kunwar Naveed Jamil said that through the dictatorial law the Sindh government had passed in the assembly, the PPP has shown hostility and prejudice against Sindh. “All major political parties have rejected the black law,” he said.

Sheikh said that the PTI and MQM-P will never allow the wish of PPP by imposing a Zardari system by amending the local government bill, and taking the campaign against it to a decisive stage. He also said the PTI and MQM-P had filed separate petitions against the black law in the court. “When the chief justice of Pakistan will visit Karachi, the MNAs of both parties will meet him and request to hear the petition filed by both parties under Article 140-A,” Sheikh added.