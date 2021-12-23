Stray dog guards abandoned newborn all night by keeping it warm

NEW DELHI: A heart-wrenching incident took place in India where a newborn baby was abandoned in a field in India’s Chattisgarh Saristal village. However, there is a surprising element to this story. The villagers believe that the infant was protected by a female dog the whole night in the cold before it was found by the villagers, international media reported.

The villagers found the baby in the morning at 11am after hearing it cry after which they called the police. The baby was spotted with no clothes on and even the umbilical cord was attached to it.

Surprisingly, a stray dog that was wandering nearby protected the baby all night along with a litter of puppies. Luckily, the newborn was found without any injuries despite being left alone in extreme cold.

Later, the villagers contacted the police, and Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Chintaram Binjhwar, along with his team, reached the spot. The baby girl was taken to a nearby hospital and was referred to The ChildLine Project. The baby has been named Akansha by the rescuers.

Police have started the search for the family and an investigation has been opened into the case. Indian Police Services (IPS) Dipanshu Kabra took the matter to Twitter and uploaded the picture of the baby girl along with the caption: “I was disheartened reading this news. The police have taken the infant to the hospital and investigation is underway.”