FDE employees to protest in front of Parliament today

Islamabad: The employees of the Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) are all set to stage a protest demonstration and sit-in in front of the Parliament House on Thursday (today).
The teaching and non-teaching employees will reach the National Press Club from 423 educational institutions at 10 am and from where they would march towards the Parliament House. There will be no classes in schools and colleges of FDE on Thursday as announced by managements of these institutions in the light of decision taken by the Federal Government Education Joint Action Committee (FGEJAC).
