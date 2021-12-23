SC seeks amended plea on pension of GB judges

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Wednesday directed for filing an amended petition on pension and other incentives for judges of the Supreme Appellate Court of Gilgit-Baltistan (SAC-GB).

Justice Ijazul Ahsen heard the In-Chamber appeal of the petitioner against the order of Registrar’s Office on pensions and other incentives for judges of the Supreme Appellate Court of Gilgit-Baltistan.

Petitioner Muhammad Ibrahim, along with his counsel Arif Chaudhry, appeared in chamber and the court, after hearing the counsel, directed filing an amended and separate petitions on the verdicts of former Chief Judge Gilgit Baltistan Rana Muhammad Shamim and Justice Nawaz Abbassi. The counsel for the petitioner submitted that former Chief Judge of Supreme Appellate Court of Gilgit-Baltistan Justice Nawaz Abbassi gave a verdict for his pension and other incentives, while former Chief Judge Gilgit Baltistan Rana Muhammad Shamim gave two verdicts regarding his pension.

He further submitted that both the former judges of GB gave verdicts in their favor during their three-year tenure holding that they will be entitled for pensions and other benefits after retirement, like the judges of the Supreme Court get at the retirement age of 65 years. He contended that it was matter of basic human rights and public importance as standard and limits of age were fixed for pension and other benefits for a judge and government servant.

The counsel contended that Chief Judge and Judges of the Supreme Appellate Court of Gilgit Baltistan were appointed for three years and therefore after working for three years, they were not entitled to pension and other benefits. The Supreme Court, in its verdict issued in 2013, had held that judges completing their five years of service alone, would be entitled for pension and other incentives, he argued.At this, the court directed the petitioner to amend his petition while citing date-wise three judgments and then challenge the matter and adjourned the hearing for two weeks.