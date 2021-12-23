Korea crowned Asian Champions Trophy winners

ISLAMABAD: In one of the most dramatic finals, Korea were crowned Asian Champions Trophy winners with a 4-2 penalty shootout win against Japan in Dhaka (Bangladesh) Wednesday.

Even after putting up a much better performance, Pakistan were beaten yet again by India to finish third. Pakistan team that was leading 2-1 in 33rd minute, ultimately lost 4-3 to finish 4th in the five-team competition.

It was the Champions Trophy final that turned out to be a real thriller with ace striker Jonghyan Jang striking in the last second of the scheduled 60 minutes play to make it 3-3 for Korea and to take the game into the shoot-out. Korea were again up to the mark, securing the win by two goals difference.

Pakistan lose 3rd position match: Earlier in the third position match, India scored in the second minute through Harmanpreet Singh to take a 1-0 lead in the very second minute of play. Afraz’s neatly connected goal, ensuring Pakistan equalizer in the 10th minute. Rana Wahid then put Pakistan a goal ahead in the 33rd minute. India struck twice at the start of the final quarter to take a 4-2 lead.

Varun Kumar and Akashdeep Singh were the scorers for India. Pakistan put pressure on the Indian goal during the last few minutes with Moin Shakil scoring a field goal in the 57th minute to reduce the margin. A few more goal-scoring opportunities came Pakistan way but to no avail as India took the third position behind champions Korea and runners up Japan.