Thursday December 23, 2021
World

Palestinian shot dead

By AFP
December 23, 2021

OCCUPIED-AL-QUDS: A Palestinian was shot dead by Israeli soldiers on Wednesday. The man crashed his car into a military jeep after being shot, causing both vehicles to burst into flames, a statement from Israel’s military said of the incident near the northern West Bank city of Jenin.

