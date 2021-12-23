Palestinian shot dead

TRIPOLI: Authorities overseeing war-torn Libya’s first presidential election have confirmed that holding it on...
Umm Raghad’s children don’t have proper clothes or a furnace at home to stay warm during Syria’s bitter winter...
BRUSSELS: The EU announced on Wednesday it is launching legal action against Poland for ignoring European Union law...
Stockholm: All foreigners seeking to enter Sweden will have to present a negative Covid-19 test taken within 48 hours,...
ATHENS: A massive search and rescue operation was underway off the Greek island of Folegandros on Wednesday, after a...
OCCUPIED-AL-QUDS: The US national security adviser held talks Wednesday with Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett,...
