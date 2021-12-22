 
Wednesday December 22, 2021
National

Two men arrested for raping girl

December 22, 2021

LAHORE: Sabzazar investigative police arrested two youths who had been raping a girl for a month after her abduction. The accused Zeeshan and Usman abducted a 17-year-old girl and had been raping her for a month in a house in Raiwind. Police handed over the girl to her parents.

