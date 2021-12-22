Punjab lifts Covid restrictions

LAHORE: The Punjab government has lifted all COVID-19 restrictions on markets and businesses after a recent decline in cases.
The Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department has issued a notification, which shall come into force with immediate effect in all 36 districts of the province. It said, "All markets are allowed to remain open for business, 24 hours, 7 days a week but all activities shall be carried out with strict adherence of COVID-19 SOPs, including facemask wearing, hand sanitisation and social distancing. Local authorities and law enforcement agencies shall make sure the implementation of the notification."
It also requested the general public to get themselves vaccinated at the earliest. "All eligible people including school-going children of more than 12 years of age should get vaccinated as soon as possible; this is the only possible way to stop the spread of Covid-19 and Omicron," it added.
ISLAMABAD: The ECP has extended date of door-to-door verification of voters for 10 days in connection with the...
RAHIMYAR KHAN: FIA Tuesday arrested a bank manager and a travel agent for their involvement in illegal trading of...
ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister and PMLN leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Tuesday said those responsible for corruption...
ISLAMABAD: King Salman Relief Centre of Saudi Arabia has launched first humanitarian aid convoy to Afghanistan from...
ISLAMABAD: Within 48 hours of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s unexpected but definitive drubbing in the first phase of...
National Order of Merit is given to people who have distinguished merits in exercise of public, civil or military...
Comments