Punjab lifts Covid restrictions

LAHORE: The Punjab government has lifted all COVID-19 restrictions on markets and businesses after a recent decline in cases.

The Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department has issued a notification, which shall come into force with immediate effect in all 36 districts of the province. It said, "All markets are allowed to remain open for business, 24 hours, 7 days a week but all activities shall be carried out with strict adherence of COVID-19 SOPs, including facemask wearing, hand sanitisation and social distancing. Local authorities and law enforcement agencies shall make sure the implementation of the notification."

It also requested the general public to get themselves vaccinated at the earliest. "All eligible people including school-going children of more than 12 years of age should get vaccinated as soon as possible; this is the only possible way to stop the spread of Covid-19 and Omicron," it added.