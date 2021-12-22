King Salman Relief Centre sends first aid convoy to Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD: King Salman Relief Centre of Saudi Arabia has launched first humanitarian aid convoy to Afghanistan from Pakistan and it will benefit 280,000 people in Afghanistan.

According to the Saudi mission in Islamabad, the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) has launched a project to dispatch 200 trucks carrying 1920 tons loaded with food and non-food items to Afghanistan to meet the needs of Afghan families whereas 30,000 food packages and 10,000 non-food winter kits will help poor and deserving people living in Afghanistan.

Each food package comprises all necessary essential food items. In non-food, 10,000 winter package comprises warm clothes for needy families living in the colder regions of Afghanistan. This project comes under the umbrella of humanitarian projects by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, represented by the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center to assist needy families living in Afghanistan. The mission has pointed out that under the programme of urgent aid for Afghan People, 30,000 food packages have also been dispatched. Each food package weighing 61kg comprises rice 5kg, cooking oil 5 litre, dal channa 3kg, beans (lobia) 5kg, sugar 3kg and flour 40kg. Ten thousand winter packages are being dispatched.

Each Kit comprises two quilts, men’s and women’s shawls, 10 pairs of socks for men, women and children, 4 children caps, 2 set of children sweater & jacket and men’s and women’s warmers. Saudi ambassador in Pakistan Nawaf bin Saeed Al-Maliki is personally supervising the relief operation.