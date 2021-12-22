700 receive treatment at free-eye camp in Karak

KARAK: The MOL Pakistan Oil & Gas Company BV, in collaboration with Al Shifa Trust Eye Hospital Kohat, the implementation partner, conducted a free-eye camp in the district where more than 700 patients received required treatment.

The camp was arranged for the residents of Urbashi, about two kilometers away from MOL Pakistan’s Manzalai Gas Plant Facility (GPF), where the MOL Pakistan has been operating since 1999. Syed Fahad Iftikhar, the assistant commissioner (AC) of Banda Daud Shah Tehsil himself witnessed the activity.

Medical teams of specialist doctors, refractionists and supporting staff from Al Shifa Trust Eye Hospital Kohat provided services at the camp. The OPD of the camp in-total facilitated more than 700 patients including men, women and children. About 360 patients were provided with medication after a detailed checkup.

Around 90 patients were referred to hospital for further investigation, while 11 patients were taken to the Al-Shifa Trust Eye Hospital for surgery.

“I am grateful to MOL Pakistan for this CSR initiative which improves the health and well-being of the local community residing in the company’s areas of operation. Such CSR initiatives are important to the residents of the surrounding area that do not have the means to travel to far away hospitals and clinics when they need to most,” said the assistant commissioner.

In his message, Ali Murtaza Abbas, MOL Group Regional Vice-President for Middle East, Africa, and Pakistan said, “MOL Group is a responsible corporate entity that has always supported the health and well-being of our local communities in Pakistan through our social welfare funding and corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives. Over the request of our local communities, we arrange these free eye camps with great responsibility and effort for the benefit of countless patients over the years.”