SSRL wins fire safety award

KARACHI: Sino Sindh Resources Private Limited (SSRL), subsidiary of Shanghai Electric, won ‘fire safety award’ at the 11th Fire Safety and Security Awards 2021 held by the National Forum of Environment and Health and Fire Protection Association of Pakistan, a statement said.

Li Jigen, CEO of SSRL, expressed his pleasure for winning the award saying, “We at Shanghai Electric are fully committed towards the safety and well-being of our workers.” “Our company takes all possible measures to shield the workers from any mishaps,” he added.

Huang Jin Ting, vice CEO of SSRL, received the award on behalf of the company at a local hotel in Karachi. SSRL is working on a coal-electricity integration project in Block 1 of Thar coalfield, which is a CPEC (China-Pakistan Economic Corridor) priority implementation project. It includes construction and operation of open-pit coal mine with an annual output of 7.8 million tons and 2X660MW supercritical lignite power station. SSRL is the sole operator of the 7.8 Mtpa open-pit coal mine project.