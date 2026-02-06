Photo: Rapper Eve opens up about sweet moments with son Wilde Wolf

Rapper Eve has opened up about the dream career for her kid Wilde Wolf.

According to PEOPLE Magazine, the rapper opened up about life on the road during a recent appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show.

During the show, she revealed that she was able to bring her son, Wilde Wolf, along with her for the journey.

In her words, the experience resulted in adding a deeply personal layer to her work and performances.

“He's small enough that I can take him everywhere, but he's old enough to really remember,” she told Hudson.

She went on to explain how performing in front of her son has shifted her perspective, giving her shows new emotional meaning and a renewed sense of purpose.

“I felt like a superhero with him watching me in a way. I'm like, 'Wow, like I've had all this life and now here's this little person.' And me performing on stage with him watching gives it new life for me. It's incredible.”

The proud mom also shared her hopes for her son's future, even joking about the career path she would love to see him take.

“I would love him to be a race car driver. I mean, probably more for me, but he already loves Lewis Hamilton.”

“Like he already knows who he is,” she shared.

She concluded by saying, “He loves cars like his daddy. He is a car boy. It's like it's in his blood. So, I wouldn't be surprised if he did wind up a race car driver.”