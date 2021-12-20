Foreign ministers of Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, Iran meet PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Sunday discussed the prevailing alarming humanitarian situation in Afghanistan and mutual relations with the Islamic countries in meetings with foreign ministers of Saudi Arabia, Iran and Malaysia.

Foreign Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Prince Faisal Bin Farhan Al Saud met PM Imran and the latter conveyed cordial greetings for the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Appreciating the Saudi initiative to convene the Extraordinary Session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers on humanitarian situation in Afghanistan, the PM expressed the hope that the world would not repeat the mistake of disengaging with Afghanistan.

He urged the international community to support the vulnerable people of Afghanistan. To alleviate the sufferings of the Afghan people, the Prime Minister highlighted that Pakistan remained committed to facilitate humanitarian organizations working from Pakistan for their humanitarian support to Afghanistan.

Reaffirming Pakistan’s abiding commitment to the continued well-being of the people of Afghanistan, the PM highlighted that Pakistan had already committed to immediate relief of in-kind humanitarian assistance worth Rs5 billion, which comprises of food commodities including 50,000 MT of wheat, emergency medical supplies, winter shelters and other supplies.

The PM underscored the special significance of the Pakistan-Saudi Arabia relationship, which is based on close fraternal ties, historic links, and support at the gross-roots level. Recalling his visit to Saudi Arabia in October 2021, the PM highlighted the assiduous follow-up on the decisions taken and stressed the need for exploring new avenues of cooperation to further deepen bilateral relations in diverse fields.

Thanking the PM for hosting the Extraordinary Session of the OIC, Prince Faisal expressed hope that the session would be instrumental in mobilising the international community to support the people of Afghanistan on humanitarian grounds. He also underscored the importance that Saudi Arabia attaches to its strong relationship with Pakistan, based on bonds of brotherhood.

Pakistan and Saudi Arabia enjoy close fraternal elations, marked by close cooperation and mutual support. Saudi Arabia is a member of the OIC Contact Group on Jammu & Kashmir and steadfastly supports the Kashmir cause.

PM Imran Khan also received Foreign Minister of Iran Dr Amir Hossein Abdollahiyan. Welcoming the Iranian FM on his first visit to Pakistan, PM Imran shared Pakistan’s perspective on the latest economic situation in Afghanistan. He remarked that Afghanistan needed urgent international humanitarian assistance to avert economic collapse and improve livelihood.

Expressing the hope that the extraordinary session would provide impetus to the OIC member states to assist Afghanistan, the PM urged the international community to find additional ways for long-term reconstruction and infrastructure development in Afghanistan.

In the bilateral context, Prime Minister Imran Khan highlighted fraternal bilateral relations and reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to further strengthen ties. He appreciated Iran’s consistent support on Kashmir, especially at the Supreme Leader level. The PM reiterated invitation to President Raisi to visit Pakistan.

Foreign Minister Dr Abdollahiyan appreciated Pakistan’s decision to host Extraordinary session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers on Afghanistan. He promised Iran’s full cooperation to promote bilateral relations.

During meeting with Malaysian Foreign Minister Dato Sri Saifuddin Abdullah, PM Imran Khan thanked Malaysia for participation in the Extraordinary Session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers, the Prime Minister appreciated Malaysia’s active role in the OIC and its efforts for peace building and humanitarian assistance in Afghanistan.

PM Imran Khan said that Pakistan and Malaysia had historical relations deeply rooted in mutual respect and support at regional and global level. Pakistan was committed to deepening the bilateral ties through enhanced economic engagement and further strengthening of cooperation in a range of areas including tourism, defence, and people-to-people exchanges.

Foreign Minister Dato Sri Saifuddin appreciated the convening of the OIC Extraordinary Session on Afghanistan as a timely initiative to address the humanitarian crisis confronting the Afghan people. He lauded Pakistan’s constructive role for promotion of peace and stability in Afghanistan, and expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Imran Khan and the people of Pakistan for their warm welcome and generous hospitality extended during their stay in Pakistan.