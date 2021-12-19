Three terrorists killed in Bajaur, NW operations

RAWALPINDI: Three terrorists, including their commander, were killed as security forces carried out two separate operations in Bajaur and North Waziristan (NW) districts, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Saturday. The terrorist commander, Ghafoor alias Jaleel, was killed during an Intelligence-Based Operation (IBO) in the Bajur district. Ghafoor was a close acquaintance of Moulvi Faqir Muhammad and was involved in many terror activities. During the exchange of fire, one security official also got injured. Two terrorists were killed in a clearance operation in Boya, North Waziristan as security forces conducted a clearance operation. The terrorists were fleeing from Mohammad Khel village towards Vezda Sar and were perished in the exchange of fire.