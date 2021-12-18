The PTI claims to have established a strong network of complaint registrations and relief. The government is clearly putting in effort. Recently the prime minister even reprimanded officers for not being up to the mark. A move that was appreciated by people.

All national newspapers – English and Urdu – also publish genuine complaints of citizens. There is a need to address these complaints. The prime minister should instruct the compliant office of the Prime Minister’s Citizens Portal to refer them to relevant authorities for appropriate action. There should also be a strong monitoring and feedback system to keep track of their progress.

Shakir H Shamim

Islamabad