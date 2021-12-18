The PTI claims to have established a strong network of complaint registrations and relief. The government is clearly putting in effort. Recently the prime minister even reprimanded officers for not being up to the mark. A move that was appreciated by people.
All national newspapers – English and Urdu – also publish genuine complaints of citizens. There is a need to address these complaints. The prime minister should instruct the compliant office of the Prime Minister’s Citizens Portal to refer them to relevant authorities for appropriate action. There should also be a strong monitoring and feedback system to keep track of their progress.
Shakir H Shamim
Islamabad
At present, polarisation in Pakistan is at its peak. As major political parties are sharply divided into hostile...
Since the 1980s, Karachi has been suffering from neglect meted to it by various parties and governments. The peace,...
The Sui Southern Gas Company is still imposing exorbitant charges in the name of Passing Unregistered Gas on...
Adiala Road is an important road that connects Rawalpindi to the M2 motorway. The road passes by some important places...
Pakistan’s poor economic state is unfortunate to behold. Numerous countries that gained their independence after...
After a scorching summer, people of Sindh eagerly look forward to winter for some respite. However, these days,...
Comments