Kiryana retailers to get 8pc commission for selling subsidised food items

ISLAMABAD: The government will give Kiryana (grocery) store retailers 8 percent commission under Ehsas Rashan Riayat programme for providing subsidised edible commodities to poor families across the inflation-stricken country, an official said on Friday.

Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet approved the commission for the prgramme under which around 9.6 million families and over 10,000 retail (Kiryana) stores have been registered so far.

“Part of Ehsaas Rashan Riayat design, the 8 percent special commission for Kiryana retailers is absolutely in accordance with the global best practices,” said Senator Dr Sania Nishtar, Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM).

“This specialised incentive will also encourage Kiryana retailers to help the government disburse subsidy in Rashan Riayat programme.”

Ehsaas Rashan Commission would also enable Kiryana retailers to shift from cash-based transactions to electronic dealings, open their bank accounts, install small internet enabled devices and compensate for additional time spent on processing.

Kiryana retailers would also benefit from lucky draws every quarter, winning cars, motorcycles, mobile phones and various other prizes and this would be linked to their performance as well, the statement said.

National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) is the executing partner of the government for Ehsaas Rashan Riayat programme. Currently, the Ehsaas Rashan portal (https://ehsaasrashan.pass.gov.pk/) is open to register Kiryana retailers of all scales countrywide.

“It is mandatory for the Kiryana retailers to have a bank account and those without bank accounts are being facilitated to open their bank accounts in the nearest branches of NBP,” the statement said adding while families could register through by sending an SMS to 8171.

Once registered, the Kiryana stores would also be physically verified, the statement said adding and they would go through all checks mandated by State Bank of Pakistan including CNIC verification by NADRA, SIM ownership authentication by PMD/PTA, all banking checks (AMI, KYC) and biometric verification.

Once they clear the authentication process, the Kiryana merchants would be authorised to disburse the subsidy to eligible families through the mobile Point of Sale’ (mPOS) App in their cell phones, the statement added.

Ehsaas Rashan Riayat programme, funded jointly by the federal and provincial governments of Punjab, KP, AJK, and GB, has been introduced in line with PM’s vision to uplift the poorest segments of society.

The Rs120 billion programme covers wheat flour, pulses, cooking oil, and ghee and will serve 20 million families through a network of Ehsaas Rashan enabled Kiryana stores. Each eligible family will be given a monthly subsidy of Rs1,000.