Four of a family killed in Tank firing

TANK: Four members of a family, including two women and a child, were killed when unidentified gunmen opened fire on a car in Gerah Pathar area in Tank district on Thursday.

The police said that Kaptan, a resident of Murtaza village, along with family members was going to his village from Tank in taxicab.

They said that when they reached Gerah Pathar area located on Tank-Wana road, unknown gunmen travelling in another car intercepted the taxi and opened indiscriminate fire on the occupants.

As a result, Kaptan, his wife and another woman and a two-year old child sustained multiple bullet injuries and were killed on the spot.

The cabdriver, whose name could not be ascertained, remained unharmed in the attack. The bodies were taken to the District Headquarters Hospital, Tank, autopsy. The police said that they were investigating the crime from various angles.