Korean envoy meets adviser to PM

Islamabad : Suh Sangpyo, Ambassador of Korea to Pakistan called on Muhammad Ayub Afridi, adviser to Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis & Human Resource Development (OP&HRD) in his office here on Thursday and congratulated him on his appointment as adviser. Besides, bilateral relations of mutual interests, the matters relating to Employment Permit System (EPS) were discussed.

While appreciating the Korean government for hiring of Pakistani workers regularly, the adviser reiterated him to increase quota for Pakistanis under EPS. Besides manufacturing area in which presently Pakistani workers are hired, other sectors like construction, agriculture and fisheries may also be opened under EPS since Pakistan has trained manpower for these sectors. The adviser requested the Ambassador to include Pakistani workers EPS returnee workers in Korean EPS in agriculture, construction & fisheries sectors.

The Ambassador of Korea assured that he will take up these proposals with his government. Muhammad Ayub Afridi, adviser to PM on OP&HRD thanked the ambassador of Korea for his gesture and assured him of continued coordination and enhanced cooperation for export of Pakistani workers to Korea.