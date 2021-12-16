Smart water meter project approved

LAHORE: Punjab Public Private Partnership Authority (PPPPA) has approved installation of smart meters for water users in the provincial metropolis. This was announced in a joint press conference of Punjab Public Private Partnership Authority CEO Amjad Ali Awan and MD Wasa Syed Zahid Aziz here on Wednesday.

Amjed Ali Awan informed the media about the installation and approval of Lahore's smart metering project. He declared the project as a revolutionary plan and first of its kind project to be launched in Pakistan in collaboration with public private partnership.

In the current context, completion of projects under public-private partnership was the best course of action, he maintained and added that similar projects will be introduced in other cities of Punjab.

MD Wasa Syed Zahid Aziz congratulated the citizens of Lahore on the approval of the project. “The Punjab govt, especially CM, is credited with approving the project,” he said. Zahid Aziz said that the plan was approved at 17pc less than the estimated cost. He said 711,265 water meters will be installed in the city under this project. He maintained that 7pc consumers who were using commercial water connections will also get benefit from this plan.

He said that at present most of the users were receiving fixed bills and installation of meters will significantly reduce the average consumer bill, which will also result in a significant reduction in electricity bills and also help in saving groundwater. “Water metering will also improve the quantity and quality of water.