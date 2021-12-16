Tunisia’s navy rescues 78 migrants

Ben Guerdane, Tunisia: Tunisia’s navy rescued 78 migrants on Wednesday and retrieved the body of another after their boat sank off the country’s coast during a bid to reach Europe, the defence ministry said. The migrants, mostly Bangladeshis and Egyptians aged from 12-45, had set off the previous night from Abu Kammash just across the border in neighbouring Libya near Zawara, it said.
