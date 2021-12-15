 
Wednesday December 15, 2021
National

Housing society fraud accused held after SC rejects bail

December 15, 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) on Tuesday rejected pre-arrest bail pleas of a private housing society fraud accused. The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) arrested accused Shah, Irfan and Sartaj outside the court premises. A three-member SC bench, comprising Justice Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Sajjad Ali Shah and Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah, heard the case.

