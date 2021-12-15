PAF pays tribute to 1971 war martyrs

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Air Force (PAF) has paid rich tributes to its heroes and released a documentary depicting courageous acts and operations carried out by 14 flying squadrons of PAF during the 1971 Pak -India War.

The documentary of PAF Public Affairs Directorate tells a brief story of No.5 Squadron led by Wing Commander Hakeemullah later PAF Chief) which conducted 390 successful air and ground operations and shot down three Indian aircraft.