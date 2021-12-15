US Ambassador-designate to Pakistan Donald Blome. File photo

WASHINGTON: US Ambassador-designated to Pakistan Donald Blome has said the Pak-US ties have remained extraordinary.

Briefing the Senate Committee, Donald Blome said under its geo-economic policy, the US wants to enhance economic and commercial ties with Pakistan. He expressed his conviction to work for Pakistan’s digital economy and intellectual property protection, besides promoting transparent investment.

The diplomat said the US wants to build better mutual and bilateral relationships between Pakistan and India, adding, “The region cannot afford any other conflict.”



Donald Blome has affirmed that Pakistan and the US will wage a joint fight against Al-Qaeda, Daesh, and Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan. Blome said he will press Pakistan to take action against Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Muhammad, adding he would insist Pakistan to take action against terrorists without any discrimination.

“Being an ambassador in Pakistan, safe evacuation of American citizens from Afghanistan will be my priority,” he said, adding the US diplomatic mission in Pakistan would strive for stable and all-inclusive government in Afghanistan. “I will make sure that Afghanistan does not turn into a safe haven for extremists,” he said.

He also expressed his resolve to protect human rights in Pakistan, adding that treatment meted out to minorities has tarnished the country's image. He added that the US would also raise its voice for protecting the rights of minorities and religious freedom. In addition, Pakistan would also be asked to avoid harassing human rights activists and journalists.

About the US assistance to Pakistan to overcome Covid pandemic, Blome said the US has donated 100,000 masks and 25,000 personal protection equipments to Pakistan, besides giving 27 million vaccination doses and 200 ventilators.