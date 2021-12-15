PTCL inducts management trainees

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) and Ufone have inducted 150 top young talent from across Pakistan as management trainees (MTs) in its 5th batch of summit programme 2021, a statement said.

The selected graduates from different universities from all across Pakistan went through a selection process that included digital assessment, psychometric, challenging online gaming tests, and competency-based interviews.

They were taken for orientation to Telecom Staff College at Haripur, where they underwent a month-long knowledge-based and comprehensive classroom training & development intervention.

According to PTCL group, the orientation will be followed by on-job training spanning over a period of 5 months which will provide the MTs with an opportunity to learn from seasoned telecom industry experts and will be an integral part of their grooming, coaching, and mentoring process.

They will experience a diversified culture and will have access to a vast business canvas that will ensure their future grooming for the respective roles within both PTCL & Ufone, the group said.

PTCL group announced selection of the candidates at a special ceremony organized at PTCL head quarters, Islamabad.