Chinese GBM to launch in Lahore

LAHORE: Chinese internet-based B2B platform, Global Building Material (GBM) has announced its plans to invest $50 million in Pakistan, for which it would open its first branch in Lahore during December.

For the purpose it would also launch an app for businessmen dealing in building material. Additionally, GBM would make comprehensive digital port zone in Karachi, which would include a warehouse, and digital, data and logistics centres.

GBM Pakistan General Manager David Wei and his team made this announcement during a press briefing at the Lahore Press Club on Tuesday.

“Lahore is the most suitable city for the development of GBM and it completely fits GBM’s positioning. We hope to take Lahore as a good start for Pakistan, and empower building materials retail stores in Pakistan, so as to make their business bigger and more profitable with the wings of the internet,” Wei said.

GBM is a cross border one stop door to door building materials platform, which is aiming to link global building material manufacturers, trading companies and terminal customers together.

Wei informed the media that he arrived in Pakistan in early October and visited the Ministry of Housing and Works, Ministry of Commerce, Board of Investment and other government agencies to discuss GBM’s investment plans.

“Retailers can check the supply of goods and place orders at home through the GBM app. If there is any problem, retailers can also directly consult online and have special before and after sales service being offered by GBM.