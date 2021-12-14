Sherry holds govt responsible for gas shortage

ISLAMABAD: Parliamentary leader of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) in the Senate Senator Sherry Rehman termed the gas shortage in the country as a result of poor governance of the PTI government and said the shortages and increasing debt are a symptom of poor governance, not just shortages.

“The shortages are now crippling crisis as the shortages have reached unprecedented levels, while LNG orders not placed on time, capacity of terminals not utilised, mismanagement of power sector leading to consumers facing non-stop loadshedding,” she said while slamming the government on gas shortage in the country.

Senator Sherry Rehman said, “This is a very serious issue and needs to be tackled via reforms in Pakistan’s energy sector, not just supply-side fixes,” she said. She said re-gasification surplus capacity of two LNG terminals in Karachi not being used because government won’t allow third parties to help. Sherry Rehman said the entire power sector is working in silos, plants are generating power but have no distribution infrastructure to transmit to consumers.