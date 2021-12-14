 
Tuesday December 14, 2021
World

Disaster in Kentucky: Biden

By AFP
December 14, 2021

MAYFIELD, United States: US emergency workers searched on Monday for survivors of ferocious tornadoes that killed dozens of people across several states and left towns in ruins, as the governor of hard-hit Kentucky warned that cadaver dogs were still finding bodies. President Joe Biden called the rare late-season burst of twisters in the US heartland "one of the largest" storm outbreaks in American history, and on Sunday night declared a major federal disaster in Kentucky.

