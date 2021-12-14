Dasu Tehsil offices gutted

MANSEHRA: The Dasu Tehsil Municipal Administration’s offices were gutted and records reduced to ashes in a fire incident on Sunday night.
The fire, the cause of which was yet to be ascertained, erupted in the record rooms of the development schemes of the Tehsil Municipal Administration’s offices of Dasu Tehsil of the Upper Kohistan. It engulfed the entire building.According to locals, the fire tenders couldn’t reach to extinguish the blaze, which gutted buildings and destroyed all records.
PESHAWAR: Sana Bahadur of the Pakistan Army defeated Mehvish Ali of the Bank of Khyber in the final of the Khyber...
NOWSHERA: The Nowshera Cantonment Board is set to arrange the three-day annual chrysanthemum festival at the historic...
KARACHI: PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said on Monday that Pakistan should not have skipped the US-hosted...
PESHAWAR: KP Chief Secretary Shehzad Khan Bangash and Inspector General of Police Moazzam Jah Ansari presided over a...
MARDAN: The general manager of the Premier Sugar Mills Mardan on Monday said the mills were facing closure due to the...
ISLAMABAD: With no possibility of the IMF’s Executive Board to approve $1 billion for Pakistan within the envisaged...
Comments