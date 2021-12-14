IT moot opens at Comsats University

Islamabad: Federal Minister for Science and Technology Shibli Faraz inaugurated the COMSATS University Islamabad’s 18th International Conference on Frontiers of Information Technology on Monday.

Speakers from France, Netherlands, China, Ireland, Portugal, UK, USA and Pakistan are participating in the two-day conference organized by Comsats University Islamabad in Comstech Secretariat, Islamabad.

Shibli Faraz, Federal Minister for Science & Technology, also the chief guest of the opening ceremony lauded the efforts of FIT organizers for providing an esteemed platform to researchers, scientists, and industry practitioners from across the world to present their cutting-edge research as well as sharing latest industry insights.

Moreover, he said that no country has the capacity to single-handedly tackle the challenges of the global commons like environmental issues, sustainable renewable energy, diseases and pandemics, explosive population growth and food scarcity etc. He said that it was the foremost priority of the present Government to facilitate academia and local R&D Organizations, so that they may jointly provide solutions for indigenous problems and contribute towards the socio-economic uplift of Pakistan.