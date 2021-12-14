Notification issued for Kayani’s appointment

LAHORE: Postgraduate Graduate Medical Institute & Ameer-ud-Din Medical College Principal Prof Dr Sardar Muhammad...
LAHORE: Roshnai Gate in the Walled City of Lahore has been opened to the general public and tourists. According to the...
LAHORE: An NGO is set to release the first of its kind 2D animated series, Super Sohni, which introduces a new...
LAHORE: Inspector General of Police Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan has taken notice of aerial firing at a wedding ceremony...
LAHORE:Punjab University has awarded PhD degrees to five scholars on Monday.Hafiz Noman Ahmad has been awarded PhD...
LAHORE:A seminar titled “Smog Agaahi” was held at the Government College University Lahore on Monday.Addressing...
Comments