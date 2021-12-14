 
close
Tuesday December 14, 2021
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Lahore

Notification issued for Kayani’s appointment

December 14, 2021

LAHORE: The Punjab govt has issued notification for the appointment of DIG Sajid Kayani as City Police Officer Pindi. Kayani was holding the posts of DIG Operations Punjab and Punjab Police Information Officer (PPIO). Kayani has previously held the posts of DIG Operations Lahore and DPO Hafizabad.

Comments